About this product
🔥 Stündenglass Modül for Dry Material
A state-of-the-art innovation, the Stündenglass Modül brings gravity infusion technology into the digital age ⚡. By introducing a direct heating source to any Stündenglass, it’s truly a game-changer 🚀.
🌟 Why It's a Game-Changer:
✔️ Intuitive & Versatile Design 🎯 – Forms a seamless, magnetic connection to both full-size & Kompact units 🧲.
✔️ Powerful Heating Options 🔥 – Supports dry material & concentrates through interchangeable tanks, reaching temperature in as little as 15 seconds ⏳.
✔️ Advanced Digital Control 📟 – Features a 2.4” high-resolution full-color display & fully customizable temperature & session time options, all controlled by an intuitive single-hand dial 🎛️.
✔️ Quartz Tank for Dry Material 💨 – Delivers superior output & flavor profiles 🌿, easily swapped thanks to intelligent magnetic detection technology 🧲.
✔️ Durable & Lightweight Build 🏆 – Housed in anodized aluminum casing with a 6,000mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery 🔋.
✔️ Up to 50 Sessions per Charge ⚡ – Capable of fully charging in as little as 2 hours using High-speed USB-C charging with pass-through technology 🔌.
✔️ Complete with a Durable Travel Case 🎒 – Holds 3 different tanks, making it the perfect companion for any Stündenglass infuser 🌎.
🚨 Note:
✔️ Stündenglass or Kompact Infuser sold separately ❌.
✔️ Modül Concentrate Tank sold separately ❌.
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
