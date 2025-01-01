🔥 Stündenglass Modül for Dry Material

A state-of-the-art innovation, the Stündenglass Modül brings gravity infusion technology into the digital age ⚡. By introducing a direct heating source to any Stündenglass, it’s truly a game-changer 🚀.



🌟 Why It's a Game-Changer:

✔️ Intuitive & Versatile Design 🎯 – Forms a seamless, magnetic connection to both full-size & Kompact units 🧲.



✔️ Powerful Heating Options 🔥 – Supports dry material & concentrates through interchangeable tanks, reaching temperature in as little as 15 seconds ⏳.



✔️ Advanced Digital Control 📟 – Features a 2.4” high-resolution full-color display & fully customizable temperature & session time options, all controlled by an intuitive single-hand dial 🎛️.



✔️ Quartz Tank for Dry Material 💨 – Delivers superior output & flavor profiles 🌿, easily swapped thanks to intelligent magnetic detection technology 🧲.



✔️ Durable & Lightweight Build 🏆 – Housed in anodized aluminum casing with a 6,000mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery 🔋.



✔️ Up to 50 Sessions per Charge ⚡ – Capable of fully charging in as little as 2 hours using High-speed USB-C charging with pass-through technology 🔌.



✔️ Complete with a Durable Travel Case 🎒 – Holds 3 different tanks, making it the perfect companion for any Stündenglass infuser 🌎.



🚨 Note:

✔️ Stündenglass or Kompact Infuser sold separately ❌.

✔️ Modül Concentrate Tank sold separately ❌.

