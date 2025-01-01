The Freeze Pipe is a glass hand pipe featuring a freezable glycerin coil. When smoke passes through the frozen chamber it’s instantly cooled resulting in an impressively smooth and clean toke for a hand pipe.



Ice-cold and extremely smooth hits



Freezes quickly and stays frozen



Removable honeycomb-style bowl for easy ashing and packing



No spillage, nasty mess, or high upkeep that's associated with larger water bongs



What is Glycerin?



Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that is able to reach freezing temperatures quicker and stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid and cracking the glass. It is housed in a sealed chamber so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece where it then trickles down and overfills the percolation chamber. It's completely safe, non-toxic, and typically found in food and sweeteners.

How to Use Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber



Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer and let sit for at least 1 hour. It is okay to leave in there longer or even store it in the freezer so it is always ready when you are!



