About this product
The Freeze Pipe is a glass hand pipe featuring a freezable glycerin coil. When smoke passes through the frozen chamber it’s instantly cooled resulting in an impressively smooth and clean toke for a hand pipe.
Ice-cold and extremely smooth hits
Freezes quickly and stays frozen
Removable honeycomb-style bowl for easy ashing and packing
No spillage, nasty mess, or high upkeep that's associated with larger water bongs
What is Glycerin?
Glycerin is a gel-like liquid that is able to reach freezing temperatures quicker and stay cold longer than ice without freezing solid and cracking the glass. It is housed in a sealed chamber so it won't melt like ice in a regular ice pinch piece where it then trickles down and overfills the percolation chamber. It's completely safe, non-toxic, and typically found in food and sweeteners.
How to Use Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber
Place the glycerin chamber in the freezer and let sit for at least 1 hour. It is okay to leave in there longer or even store it in the freezer so it is always ready when you are!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
