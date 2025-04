๐ŸฅŠ Tyson Knockout Dab Rig ๐Ÿ’จ

The Knockout Dab Rig from Tyson 2.0 is the undisputed champion of dabbing experiences, delivering a knockout blow to conventional smoking methods.



Unleash your inner champion with the Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig โ€” designed to revolutionize your dabbing experience and leave traditional methods in the dust!



๐ŸฅŠ Experience the ultimate knockout punch with every use!



๐Ÿ”ฅ Elevate Your Dab Game

Take your dabbing to the next level with the Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig.



Crafted with precision and innovative design, this rig guarantees top-notch performance.



๐Ÿ’จ With superior materials and excellent heat retention, youโ€™ll enjoy smooth vapor production for a truly unparalleled experience.



๐Ÿ–๏ธ Its sleek and ergonomic design offers a comfortable grip for effortless dabbing.



Don't miss out on the ultimate adventure โ€“ grab your Knockout Dab Rig now!



๐Ÿ“ Specs & Features:

๐Ÿงช Material: 100% Borosilicate Glass



๐Ÿ“ Dimensions: 7.2" x 3.4"



๐Ÿ”— Connection: 10mm



๐Ÿ“ฆ Packaging Size: 8.2" x 5" x 4.4"



๐Ÿ“ฆ Includes:

1 x Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig



1 x 100% Quartz Standard 10mm Banger



1 x Flat Top Carb Cap



1 x Mini Dab Tool

