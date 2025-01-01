🥊 Tyson Knockout Dab Rig 💨

The Knockout Dab Rig from Tyson 2.0 is the undisputed champion of dabbing experiences, delivering a knockout blow to conventional smoking methods.



Unleash your inner champion with the Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig — designed to revolutionize your dabbing experience and leave traditional methods in the dust!



🥊 Experience the ultimate knockout punch with every use!



🔥 Elevate Your Dab Game

Take your dabbing to the next level with the Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig.



Crafted with precision and innovative design, this rig guarantees top-notch performance.



💨 With superior materials and excellent heat retention, you’ll enjoy smooth vapor production for a truly unparalleled experience.



🖐️ Its sleek and ergonomic design offers a comfortable grip for effortless dabbing.



Don't miss out on the ultimate adventure – grab your Knockout Dab Rig now!



📏 Specs & Features:

🧪 Material: 100% Borosilicate Glass



📐 Dimensions: 7.2" x 3.4"



🔗 Connection: 10mm



📦 Packaging Size: 8.2" x 5" x 4.4"



📦 Includes:

1 x Tyson 2.0 Knockout Dab Rig



1 x 100% Quartz Standard 10mm Banger



1 x Flat Top Carb Cap



1 x Mini Dab Tool

