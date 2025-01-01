About this product
🔥 Vibes Cones Box – King Size 🌿
Always be prepared for your next session with the Vibes Cones Box - King Size. It offers a classic cone experience, with each king size cone capable of holding around 1 gram of material.
The box contains 30 coffins of King Size Vibes Cones, with 3 cones in each, giving you a total of 90 King Size Vibes Cones.
Choose from three different options:
🍃 Hemp
🍚 Rice
📄 Ultra Thin
Each providing a unique session experience.
🌱 VIBES HEMP CONES – KING SIZE
The King Size Vibes Hemp Cones feature natural hemp paper, thin enough for your material's flavor to flourish.
They burn slowly and evenly, ensuring a comprehensive session with rich flavor.
🍚 VIBES RICE CONES – KING SIZE
Vibes King Size Rice Cones are designed for those who prefer a slower burning paper.
Rice paper burns slower than hemp, providing extended sessions and allowing you to fully appreciate your material's flavor.
📄 VIBES ULTRA THIN CONES – KING SIZE
The Vibes Ultra Thin Cones - King Size offer the thinnest paper available for a king size cone.
They ensure that your sessions are not overpowered by "paper smoke," allowing you to savor the best flavor experience.
📦 WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1x Vibes King Size Cones Box (30 Coffins Total)
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
