🔥 Vibes Cones Box – King Size 🌿

Always be prepared for your next session with the Vibes Cones Box - King Size. It offers a classic cone experience, with each king size cone capable of holding around 1 gram of material.



The box contains 30 coffins of King Size Vibes Cones, with 3 cones in each, giving you a total of 90 King Size Vibes Cones.



Choose from three different options:

🍃 Hemp

🍚 Rice

📄 Ultra Thin

Each providing a unique session experience.



🌱 VIBES HEMP CONES – KING SIZE

The King Size Vibes Hemp Cones feature natural hemp paper, thin enough for your material's flavor to flourish.

They burn slowly and evenly, ensuring a comprehensive session with rich flavor.



🍚 VIBES RICE CONES – KING SIZE

Vibes King Size Rice Cones are designed for those who prefer a slower burning paper.

Rice paper burns slower than hemp, providing extended sessions and allowing you to fully appreciate your material's flavor.



📄 VIBES ULTRA THIN CONES – KING SIZE

The Vibes Ultra Thin Cones - King Size offer the thinnest paper available for a king size cone.

They ensure that your sessions are not overpowered by "paper smoke," allowing you to savor the best flavor experience.



📦 WHAT'S IN THE BOX

1x Vibes King Size Cones Box (30 Coffins Total)

