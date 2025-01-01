Yocan Orbit Vaporizer 🌐💨

Elevate your concentrate experience with the Yocan Orbit Vaporizer—a powerhouse device engineered for flavor, performance, and customization. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to vaping, the Orbit delivers consistently smooth, terpene-rich hits with every session. Designed with adaptability in mind, it’s compatible with Yocan Orbit Coils and the Yocan Orbit Glass, letting you personalize your setup to match your vaping style.



🔑 Key Features



Adjustable Voltage Levels 🔋

Fine-tune your session with three voltage settings:

• White – 3.4V

• Blue – 3.7V

• Green – 4.0V



Powerful 1700mAh Battery 🔥

Long-lasting battery life means fewer interruptions and more time enjoying your favorite concentrates.



Type-C Fast Charging ⚡

Recharge quickly and efficiently with the modern USB Type-C port.



Pre-Heat Function ♨️

Prepare your material for smooth vaporization with a 10-second pre-heat mode—ideal for thick oils or colder environments.



📦 What’s Included



1 x Yocan Orbit Device



1 x Yocan Orbit Coil



1 x Set of Extra Quartz Balls



1 x Set of Extra Seal Rings



1 x Hanging Ring



1 x Lanyard



2 x Pick Tools



1 x Type-C Charging Cable



1 x User Manual



Discover the future of portable dabbing with the Yocan Orbit Vaporizer—built for those who appreciate precision, power, and flavor. Whether at home or on the go, this device is your passport to elevated sessions every time 🌿🚀.

