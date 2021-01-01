About this product

Tower case, black, 16 x 16 x 76. Functional and attractive tower display cases from Display Warehouse will fit all your merchandising and exhibit needs. 4 Glass Shelves and 5 Levels for displaying more products. Single lock with Black color.



In Stock and Ready for Immediate Pickup or Contact Us for a Competitive Delivery Quote



Due to the Over-sized Dimensions of this product, this item will be shipped via LTL Freight