Dispensary Supplies
Glass Screw Top Concentrate Containers 5ML (White or Black Tops) 1000 ct.
About this product
Our glass concentrate containers are among the popular choose for medical collectives. They are made with high quality glass and are also available in black or white twist off caps. Perfect for 1 gram of concentrate! Also known as dabs containers, oil containers, and wax containers, Simply twist off the upper cap and store your medications. Capacity: 5ml Material: Glass Twist off cap Black or white cap
