Logo for the brand Dispensary Supplies

Dispensary Supplies

Pinch n Slide 12x9 EXIT BAGS

About this product

Product Features:
ASTM D3475 Approved Packaging
CPSC Tested and Certified
Dimensions: 12"x9" inches 
Gusset: 2.75" inches
Size: Large
Smell Proof Double Zipper
Light Resistant Design
Color: Opaque White
Patented
