About this product
Pavé Cured Batter 1g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Pavé is a marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. It's a blingy, minty, gassy cross of Paris OG and The Menthol. The award-winning breeder currently sells Pavé seeds in new crosses Candy Pavé (Eye Candy x Pavé), and the strawberry-scented Strawberry Pave (Red Pop x Pavé). Pavé with the accento refers to jewelry so iced out you can’t see the metal setting. The strain screams 2022 in exotics—a white-out trichome blizzard burying a stacked, thick bud. Pavé also dumps hash. This crazy-high-THC hybrid adds some blinding, heady bling to any situation. Grab some sunglasses.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item