Pavé Cured Batter 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Cross of Paris OG x The Menthol, bred by Compound genetics. Palate of mint, gas, and plums. Its euphoria sets in quickly, elevating your mood and settling into the most pleasant full-body buzz to help you unwind in no time. Utilized for mood elevation, nausea, and appetite stimulation.
--
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Batter is a terpene rich, highly potent concentrate that delivers the strain specific effect and flavor profile of your favorite District Cannabis premium flowers. Batter can be enjoyed in a vaporizer, dab rig, or sprinkled into your favorite pre-roll for a potency boost.

About this strain

Pavé is a marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. It's a blingy, minty, gassy cross of Paris OG and The Menthol. The award-winning breeder currently sells Pavé seeds in new crosses Candy Pavé (Eye Candy x Pavé), and the strawberry-scented Strawberry Pave (Red Pop x Pavé). Pavé with the accento refers to jewelry so iced out you can’t see the metal setting. The strain screams 2022 in exotics—a white-out trichome blizzard burying a stacked, thick bud. Pavé also dumps hash. This crazy-high-THC hybrid adds some blinding, heady bling to any situation. Grab some sunglasses.

About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
