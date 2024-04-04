District Cannabis
District Cannabis
dispensary
Medical

District Cannabis

Washington DCDistrict of Columbia
28.1 miles away

About this dispensary

District Cannabis

District Cannabis is a family-owned licensed medical cannabis dispensary located near Union Market in D.C. opening mid-April of 2024. We carry the largest stock of District Cannabis products including exclusive drops of District Cannabis and Khalifa Kush, as well as a variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals from other licensed cultivators. We offer loyalty points, daily deals, and many discount groups. You can save time with online ordering or shop in-store, our knowledgeable staff are happy to help find the best product for your needs. We serve medical card holders from D.C. and honor reciprocity for almost 40 states. We also offer onsite self-certification for DC and non-DC residents 21+ to obtain a medical registration for up to 365 days.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
515 Morse St NE, Washington DC, DC
Send a message
Call 00000000000
Visit website
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

0 Reviews of District Cannabis

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.