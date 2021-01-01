District Edibles
District Edible Gummies
Product rating:
About this product
All District Edibles are scratch made in small batches. We use only the finest premium CO2 cannabis oil, and infuse it into every batch. We strive to make every edible consistent and potent.
Available in 3 unique flavors per dominance of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid:
Indica: Blue Raspberry, Lemon-lime, Orange
Sativa: Cherry Cola, Strawberry, Tropical Punch
Hybrid: Peach, Sour Apple, Watermelon
