Enjoy the sweet taste of cherry with a punch of cola. At District Edibles we know that exceptional oil creates exceptional edibles so each delicious batch is made from scratch and infused with fully activated sativa cannabis oil to help you Experience the Difference.
District Edibles
All District Edibles are scratch made in small batches. We use only the finest premium CO2 cannabis oil, and infuse it into every batch. We strive to make every edible consistent and potent.