About this product

Root Beer has come a long way since its commercial debut in 1800’s. We’ve taken the classic earthy, spicy bite and added pure extracted THC to lighten the mood and help put this beverage in its rightful place. This soda classic finds it highest form yet.



*Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets*



-Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose.

-Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors.

-Homogenization technology increases bio-availability, and reduces uptake time.

-First of its kind and exclusive to Dixie, the child resistant bottle is designed to hold carbonation.



INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Phosphoric Acid [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].