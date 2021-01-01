DNA Genetics
24K Gold is a legendary mix of our award-winning Kosher Kush and Tangie. Expect a strong scent of tangerines alongside the dankness of Kosher Kush. Very resinous flowers with a unique award-winning cup taste and smell.
Kosher Kush x Tangie
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifting, Euphoric
