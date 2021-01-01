Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics

24K Gold

Buy Here

About this product

24K Gold is a legendary mix of our award-winning Kosher Kush and Tangie. Expect a strong scent of tangerines alongside the dankness of Kosher Kush. Very resinous flowers with a unique award-winning cup taste and smell.

Kosher Kush x Tangie
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifting, Euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!