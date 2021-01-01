DNA Genetics
About this product
Bakers Delight is a fantastic tasting strain that shares a frosty cookies appearance alongside a sweet aroma of sorbet that will heighten all your senses, great for depression, anxiety and pain relief. Which truly makes it your ultimate “Bakers Delight”.
Cookies X Sorbet
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Cookies, Ice-Cream
Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Happy
Cookies X Sorbet
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Cookies, Ice-Cream
Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Happy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!