DNA Genetics

Bakers Delight

Bakers Delight is a fantastic tasting strain that shares a frosty cookies appearance alongside a sweet aroma of sorbet that will heighten all your senses, great for depression, anxiety and pain relief. Which truly makes it your ultimate “Bakers Delight”.

Cookies X Sorbet
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Cookies, Ice-Cream
Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Happy
