A dreamy experience you have to try. Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid between potent Blueberry and Haze #1 strains. These seeds develop into potent plants that provide a true energizing sativa experience—elevated moods and energy that refreshes your mind and boosts productivity.

Dreamy indulgence

These seeds' dreamy qualities don't end with their effects. When flowering, they extend into sugary aromas and flavors of berries, vanilla, and mango. Loaded with top-tier genetics, Blue Dream offers an experience like no other.

Blue Dream Feminized Seeds Review

HIGHLIGHTS



Feelings: Uplifted, energetic, creative

Helps with: Pain, fatigue, stress, insomnia

Flowering time: 8–10 weeks

Yield: 4–24 oz./m²



Blue Dream is a hybrid of two renowned strains: Blueberry and Haze #1. It inherits relaxation and blissful feelings from Blueberry. From Haze #1, it gains an energetic cerebral buzz and creative inspiration, making Blue Dream both mentally stimulating and physically soothing. Medical users often choose this strain to alleviate pain, combat fatigue, and manage insomnia. As feminized, Blue Dream seeds produce bud-rich plants that are simple to grow and delightful to enjoy.

Summertime paradise for all

With 17–24% THC, DNA Genetics' Blue Dream is ideal for both seasoned users and beginners. Experience a balanced euphoria that smooths the initial buzz, keeping you focused and energized without jittery feelings. And whose taste is it for? Everyone's. It's a summertime paradise of flavors and aromas. Blue Dream seeds grow buds with a rich terpene profile: pinene offers a fruity tropical sweetness, caryophyllene adds spicy notes, and myrcene completes the palette with subtle herbal undertones.

