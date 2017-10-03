Blue Dream Seeds

A dreamy experience you have to try. Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant hybrid between potent Blueberry and Haze #1 strains. These seeds develop into potent plants that provide a true energizing sativa experience—elevated moods and energy that refreshes your mind and boosts productivity.
Dreamy indulgence
These seeds' dreamy qualities don't end with their effects. When flowering, they extend into sugary aromas and flavors of berries, vanilla, and mango. Loaded with top-tier genetics, Blue Dream offers an experience like no other.
Blue Dream Feminized Seeds Review
HIGHLIGHTS

Feelings: Uplifted, energetic, creative
Helps with: Pain, fatigue, stress, insomnia
Flowering time: 8–10 weeks
Yield: 4–24 oz./m²

Blue Dream is a hybrid of two renowned strains: Blueberry and Haze #1. It inherits relaxation and blissful feelings from Blueberry. From Haze #1, it gains an energetic cerebral buzz and creative inspiration, making Blue Dream both mentally stimulating and physically soothing. Medical users often choose this strain to alleviate pain, combat fatigue, and manage insomnia. As feminized, Blue Dream seeds produce bud-rich plants that are simple to grow and delightful to enjoy.
Summertime paradise for all
With 17–24% THC, DNA Genetics' Blue Dream is ideal for both seasoned users and beginners. Experience a balanced euphoria that smooths the initial buzz, keeping you focused and energized without jittery feelings. And whose taste is it for? Everyone's. It's a summertime paradise of flavors and aromas. Blue Dream seeds grow buds with a rich terpene profile: pinene offers a fruity tropical sweetness, caryophyllene adds spicy notes, and myrcene completes the palette with subtle herbal undertones.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




