DNA Genetics Chocolope is created by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. Chocolope buds offer an earthy, sweet coffee flavor that provides a dreamy, cerebral effect. Expect a strong, and euphoric experience.
Original Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Earthy, Sweet, Chocolate
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized
Awards: 20x Cup Winner
