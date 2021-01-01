Loading…
Logo for the brand DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics

Chocolope

DNA Genetics Chocolope is created by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. Chocolope buds offer an earthy, sweet coffee flavor that provides a dreamy, cerebral effect. Expect a strong, and euphoric experience.

Original Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze
Connect & Socialize
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Earthy, Sweet, Chocolate
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized
Awards: 20x Cup Winner
