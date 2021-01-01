DNA Genetics
Citradol, a Sativa dominant hybrid is the offspring of Clementine and X18 Pure Pakistani. A potent strain with a relatively high THC percentage. Citradol’s buds are both dark and light green with orange hairs surrounded by rich trichomes alongside a sweet and citrusy aroma.
Clementine x X18 Pure Pakistani
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Fruity, Acidic
Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Creative
