Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won numerous awards including “best sativa concentrate” in 2015.
Tangie x Lemon Skunk
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Skunk, Lemon
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized
Awards: 5x Cup Winner
