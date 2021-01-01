Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics

Clementine

Buy Here

About this product

Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won numerous awards including “best sativa concentrate” in 2015.

Tangie x Lemon Skunk
Connect & Socialize
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Skunk, Lemon
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized
Awards: 5x Cup Winner
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!