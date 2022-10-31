DNA Cake is an indica dominant hybrid that has a extravagant terpene profile which steps up to highlight it’s sweet, creamy, gassy, and vanilla frosting tastes and scents. Every day it’s your birthday with DNA Cake . . . . it’s time to celebrate and indulge!



Gelato 33 x Wedding Cake

Reflect & Relax

Indica Dominant Hybrid

Terpenes: Sweet, Cake, Gassy

Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong