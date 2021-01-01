DNA Genetics
Grab a scoop! Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together as part of DNA’s Sorbet line up. Gelato Sorbet produces vibrant, colourful, resinous buds that ooze in a fruity, dank flavor profile. This Indica-dominant hybrid stands out for its unique aromatic profile.
Gelato 33 x Sorbet
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Cake, Gassy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
