DNA Genetics

GELATO SORBET

Grab a scoop! Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together as part of DNA’s Sorbet line up. Gelato Sorbet produces vibrant, colourful, resinous buds that ooze in a fruity, dank flavor profile. This Indica-dominant hybrid stands out for its unique aromatic profile.

Gelato 33 x Sorbet
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Cake, Gassy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
