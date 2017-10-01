When Snoop Dogg named this strain, he knew exactly why. Green Crack seeds yield plants with energizing potency and delicious fruity flavors. Ideal for daytime use—they provide a strong cerebral buzz that motivates you and inspires creativity. Grow and indulge in plants that won the Santa Cruz Cup in 2014 and secured third place for the best sativa at the Cannabis Cup in Denver in 2015.

Taste explosion

Green Crack seeds grow into taste explosion buds. Upon inhalation, it's a burst of citrusy lemon and mango flavors, followed by a blend of herbal, woody, and spicy tones upon exhalation—they're captivating.



Green Crack Feminized Seeds Review

STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS



Feelings: Energized, focused, creative

Helps with: Stress, depression, fatigue, eating issues

Flowering time: 8–10 weeks

Yield: 500–600g/m²



Crafted from a fusion of the legendary Skunk of the 70s and a potent Afghan indica, Green Crack Feminized seeds produce top-tier sativa-dominant plants. And they have all the effects to prove that. Their THC levels, ranging from 17–25%, improve mood, enhance productivity, and heighten your focus and creativity. This strain also acts fast, ensuring you get that surge of energy and a cerebral buzz without tiredness or sleepiness. You can grow Green Crack seeds successfully indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse.



Taste-wise, get ready for a sweet and citrusy experience with marijuana cultivated from Green Crack seeds. You'll notice hints of exotic mango alongside a subtle reminder of its parent strain's signature skunky aroma. Terpenes like myrcene, pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene define and further enhance this unique combination. The result is a distinct aroma and taste of fruity, citrusy, and slightly woody sensations.

