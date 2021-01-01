Loading…
DNA Genetics

LA Confidential

LA Confidential is one of DNA Genetics most popular and successful strains. It’s buds have a frosty, lime green appearance with little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body.

OG L.A Affie x Afghani
Reflect & Relax
Indica
Terpenes: Peppery, Light Sweetness, Herbal
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Awards: 20 x Cup Winner
