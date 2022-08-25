About this product
Renamed Miss DNA, it is an Indica dominant hybrid crossbred from two of the world’s most popular Cannabis Cup winning strains, Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana. This genetic cross creates the legend that is DNA Genetics’ Miss DNA. This strain is famous for its high yields, strong aromatic profile, and substantial returns for concentrates.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
State License(s)
CDPH-10004187