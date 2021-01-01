DNA Genetics
Skywalker Kush has been a cult classic for many years in the cannabis community and yields big, dense, highly resinous flowers. Expect that classic California kushy taste that is great for all day use.
Skywalker x OG Kush
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Gassy, Citrus
Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed, Calm, Creative
Awards: Cup Winner
