DNA Genetics

Snack Pak

Snack Pak is the perfect combo of OG #18 and Do-Si-Do. Snack Pak has a long-lasting sedative and trancey high. Her buds are dense, thick, and extremely resinous. Snack Pak offers a hard-to-find balance of cerebral and body high with a gassy, terpene profile.

Do-Si-Do x OG #18
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Earthy, Gassy
Effects: Euphoric, Calm, Happy, Creative
