DNA Genetics
About this product
AKA F11, an indica leading hybrid with a unique blend of our award-winning Sour Secret x StrawberryBanana. offering a highly potent, fast intense high. Diamond coated trich’d out buds. Expect to spend your entire afternoon couch locked in delightful bliss with Strawberry Secret.
Sour Secret x Strawberry Banana
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Fruity, Sour, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
Sour Secret x Strawberry Banana
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Fruity, Sour, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!