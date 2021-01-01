Loading…
DNA Genetics

Strawberry Secret

About this product

AKA F11, an indica leading hybrid with a unique blend of our award-winning Sour Secret x StrawberryBanana. offering a highly potent, fast intense high. Diamond coated trich’d out buds. Expect to spend your entire afternoon couch locked in delightful bliss with Strawberry Secret.

Sour Secret x Strawberry Banana
Reflect & Relax
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Fruity, Sour, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
