Tangie is a remake of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the1990s. The genetics are a cross of Cali-0 and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie's heritage is most evident with her highly distinctive citrus aroma that acts like aroma therapy that will be sure to brighten up your day.
Cali-O x Skunk
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Pine
Effects: Creative, Uplifting, Happy
Awards: Cup Winner
