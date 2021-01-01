Loading…
DNA Genetics

Tangie

Tangie is a remake of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the1990s. The genetics are a cross of Cali-0 and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie's heritage is most evident with her highly distinctive citrus aroma that acts like aroma therapy that will be sure to brighten up your day.

Cali-O x Skunk
Discover & Do
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Citrus, Pine
Effects: Creative, Uplifting, Happy
Awards: Cup Winner
