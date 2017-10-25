White Widow seeds, hybrids of Brazilian Sativa landrace and South Indian Indica, produced plants that were crowned the winner of the 1995 Cannabis Cup. Their plants earned their name from the thick, white trichome blankets that cover the buds like snow. White Widow's effects are equally stunning: energizing yet relaxing, making your mind hyper-aware and simultaneously leaving your limbs comfortably numb. Immerse yourself in the perfect balance of DNA Genetics' White Widow seeds—transforming into plants that deliver every time.

Beautiful and daring

Once seeds develop into plants and flowers, this snowy beauty brings daring aromas and flavors of earthy, spicy, and herbal tones. As you inhale, prepare for a delightful rush of citrus, transitioning seamlessly into savory notes with delicate floral undertones. During exhale, enjoy the harmonious blend of woody pine and earthy flavors.

White Widow Feminized Seeds Review

STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS



Feelings: Uplifted, creative, focused

Helps with: Depression, stress, anxiety

Flowering time: 8–9 weeks

Yield: 16–25 oz./m²



DNA Genetics' White Widow seeds yield premium, THC-rich cannabis, ideal for experienced enthusiasts. They report a wide range of effects, from energizing the brain and relaxing the body to inducing feelings of happiness, creativity, and sharp focus. This unique blend of effects has made White Widow a popular choice for easing issues like depression and anxiety, with many users praising its mood-boosting and stress-relieving properties. On the flavor front, White Widow's myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, and alpha-pinene terpenes create a distinctive earthy palette with hints of spice, herbs, and woodiness.

