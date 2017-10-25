White Widow Seeds

by DNA Genetics
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

White Widow seeds, hybrids of Brazilian Sativa landrace and South Indian Indica, produced plants that were crowned the winner of the 1995 Cannabis Cup. Their plants earned their name from the thick, white trichome blankets that cover the buds like snow. White Widow's effects are equally stunning: energizing yet relaxing, making your mind hyper-aware and simultaneously leaving your limbs comfortably numb. Immerse yourself in the perfect balance of DNA Genetics' White Widow seeds—transforming into plants that deliver every time.
Beautiful and daring
Once seeds develop into plants and flowers, this snowy beauty brings daring aromas and flavors of earthy, spicy, and herbal tones. As you inhale, prepare for a delightful rush of citrus, transitioning seamlessly into savory notes with delicate floral undertones. During exhale, enjoy the harmonious blend of woody pine and earthy flavors.
White Widow Feminized Seeds Review
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Feelings: Uplifted, creative, focused
Helps with: Depression, stress, anxiety
Flowering time: 8–9 weeks
Yield: 16–25 oz./m²

DNA Genetics' White Widow seeds yield premium, THC-rich cannabis, ideal for experienced enthusiasts. They report a wide range of effects, from energizing the brain and relaxing the body to inducing feelings of happiness, creativity, and sharp focus. This unique blend of effects has made White Widow a popular choice for easing issues like depression and anxiety, with many users praising its mood-boosting and stress-relieving properties. On the flavor front, White Widow's myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, and alpha-pinene terpenes create a distinctive earthy palette with hints of spice, herbs, and woodiness.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand DNA Genetics
DNA Genetics
Shop products
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004187
Notice a problem?Report this item