DNA Genetics
This heavy hitting Indica dominant hybrid is not for your everyday rookie. Sweet in taste and aroma with uplifting and euphoric effects followed by a slow onset, full-body high that may leave you couch-locked.
Strawberry Banana x Zkittlez
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Skittles, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
