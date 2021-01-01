Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics

ZtrawberrieZ

Buy Here

About this product

This heavy hitting Indica dominant hybrid is not for your everyday rookie. Sweet in taste and aroma with uplifting and euphoric effects followed by a slow onset, full-body high that may leave you couch-locked.

Strawberry Banana x Zkittlez
Connect & Socialize
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Terpenes: Sweet, Skittles, Earthy
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!