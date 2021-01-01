About this product
4 x .5g Preroll Pack
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Doc and Yeti Urban Farms
We are Doc & Yeti, two guys who believe in putting you first and are driven to make the best even better. Our drive is ehat led us to be the first legal producer in Tumwater,Washington. These plants and this industry are truly our passion. We Hire local people with great attitudes who share our determination to provide a premium experience