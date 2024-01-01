We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Doc Croc
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Doc Croc products
66 products
Shatter
Kandy Kush Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Purple Crack RSO 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Dream Cookies Wax 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Pre-rolls
Shatter Joint 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 40.8%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Snoop's Dream RSO 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Shatter
Purple Punch Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 74.8%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Gorilla Glue Kief 1g (GG4)
by Doc Croc
THC 28.2%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Bubblegum Kush Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 72.4%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Mojito Distillate 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Dolato Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Lamb's Bread RSO 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Key Lime Pie Wax 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Orange Krush Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 90%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mandarin Zkittlez Pre-roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lotus Candy Shatter 1 g
by Doc Croc
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Key Lime Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Extreme Cream Shatter 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Bubble Gum Kush Wax 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 72.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Milk and Cookies RSO 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 88.7%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Star Killer OG Kief 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 37.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Doc Croc
THC 15%
CBD 15%
Cartridges
Mojito Cartridge 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Doc Croc
Catalog