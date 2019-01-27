About this strain
Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.
Mandarin Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
29% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
11% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!