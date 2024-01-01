Logo for the brand Doctor and Crook Co.

Doctor and Crook Co.

AUTHENTIC CRAFT CANNABIS
All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

8 products
Product image for Trash Panda Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Trash Panda Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rosin
Rosin
Rosin
by Doctor and Crook Co.
Product image for Lemon Head Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Lemon Head Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Tsunami CO2 Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Pineapple Tsunami CO2 Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
Product image for Bubble Gum Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Bubble Gum Kush Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0.15%
Product image for SinMint Cookies Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
SinMint Cookies Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sinmint Cookies Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Sinmint Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Vape Catridges
Cartridges
Vape Catridges
by Doctor and Crook Co.