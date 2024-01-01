We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Doctor and Crook Co.
AUTHENTIC CRAFT CANNABIS
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
8 products
Cartridges
Trash Panda Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Rosin
by Doctor and Crook Co.
Cartridges
Lemon Head Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pineapple Tsunami CO2 Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
Cartridges
Bubble Gum Kush Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0.15%
Cartridges
SinMint Cookies Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sinmint Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Doctor and Crook Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Vape Catridges
by Doctor and Crook Co.
Home
Brands
Doctor and Crook Co.
Catalog
Concentrates