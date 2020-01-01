 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. DOJA
DOJA

Hand crafted in the Okanagan.

About DOJA

DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis. Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud. Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.

Available in

United States, Washington