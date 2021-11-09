Our single Doja pre-roll is the perfect solution for anyone on the go and is great for personal use only. Don’t worry; we left out the shake and trim for the best smoking experience possible.



Hand-Crafted Individual Pre-Rolls

As perfectionists, we emphasize quality over quantity. With this in mind, we hand-craft each of our 1-gram delta-8 THC pre-rolls dusted with the finest CBD kief all around the joint. Once you experience Doja Hemp’s pre-roll, there’s nothing else to do but relax, spark up, and enjoy.



Quality and Potent CBD Flowers

At Doja Hemp, we cultivate, process, and package our flowers in-house. We aren’t satisfied unless the flowers are perfect. From out-of-this-world potency to crystal-clear lab results, Doja Hemp’s delta 8 THC pre-rolls are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced because we only use the best CBD flowers.

