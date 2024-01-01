  • Cannabis-infused lozenges in four flavors: Rootbeer Indica Apple Indica Hibiscus Sativa Watermelon S
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

Product image for Cinnamon CBD Lozenge 15mg
Candy
Cinnamon CBD Lozenge 15mg
by Dollar Dose
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mint Eucalyptus CBDollar Dose 15mg
Capsules
Mint Eucalyptus CBDollar Dose 15mg
by Dollar Dose
THC 2%
CBD 15%
Product image for Lemon Ginger CBDollar Dose 40mg
Candy
Lemon Ginger CBDollar Dose 40mg
by Dollar Dose
THC 2%
CBD 40%
Product image for Root Beer 10mg
Candy
Root Beer 10mg
by Dollar Dose
THC 10%
CBD 0%