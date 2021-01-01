About this product

Dollar Dose crumble is purged for extended times at low temperatures in a vacuum oven to ensure the preservation of terpenes and create a better-tasting concentrate for you, our friends. Each batch is meticulously made and packaged right here in Santa Cruz - buy local! Available in GOLD, SILVER, and PENNYWISE (see below for details). All tiers available in NICKEL DOSES (0.5 grams) and DIME DOSES (1.0 grams).



GOLD: Extracted from Dollar Dose's top tier of flower, our GOLD CRUMBLE is sure to give you the high you are looking for. Strains vary depending on our current crop and what makes it to the top of our list.



SILVER: Extracted from our 2nd tier of flower, our SILVER CRUMBLE offers an alternative to our GOLD tier. This product is perfect for those looking for an awesome high but wanting to save a little bit of that hard earned cash. Strains vary depending on our current crop.



PENNYWISE: Extracted from our 3rd tier of flower, Our PENNYWISE CRUMBLE allows you to enjoy a great high without breaking the bank.