Exit Bag 12x9x4 Inch, 300 Ct ($0.67 ea.) Child Resistant Re-Closable Grip and Pull Closure - BLACK
About this product
Child Resistant Exit Packaging
Re-Closable / Re-Useable (Grip & Pull Style)
12x9x4 Inch Bag - Matt Black
ASTM - 3475 certified compliant with CFR title 16 Part 1700.20
300 count $200.00 ($0.67 ea.)
Re-Closable / Re-Useable (Grip & Pull Style)
12x9x4 Inch Bag - Matt Black
ASTM - 3475 certified compliant with CFR title 16 Part 1700.20
300 count $200.00 ($0.67 ea.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!