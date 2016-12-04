DopeBoo.com
Circ Perc Half Fab Egg Recycler
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 11%CBD —
About this product
Tom Cruise's egg in Risky Business is nothing compared to this faberge beauty percolator! Tommy boy would literally be doing stunts to catch this well built ergoniomically designed bong and it is only half an egg. Which only helps to make it perfectly filter the smoke through the strong glass for a stunning streamlined design.
A-10 effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!