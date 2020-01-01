 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dorsi Health
Dorsi Health Cover Photo

Dorsi Health

Finest Quality CBD Products at Affordable Prices

Dorsi Health Product Line
Dorsi Health Product Line

About Dorsi Health

Dorsi Health is a Pennsylvania based wellness company focused on the potential health benefits of cannabinoids. We use only organically grown industrial hemp from accredited farms. We carry topicals, oils, and more CBD products that are third party tested for purity and potency. Our mission is to provide the finest quality CBD products at affordable prices to every generation.

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland