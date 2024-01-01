Nano Bites - Raspberry 1:1 1000mg

by DŌSD Edibles
About this product

Nano Bites - 1:1 Raspberry Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble, THC & CBD Cannabinoid Nanoparticles

Average Onset: 15-25 minutes
Pieces per package: 20 x 50mg pieces (50mg THC & 50mg CBD per piece)

**What are THC Nanoparticles?
Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.

About this brand

DŌSD Edibles
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning Nano Bites gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.
