Night Vibes - Blue Raspberry CBN 2000mg

by DŌSD Edibles
THC —CBD —

About this product

NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble THC & CBN Cannabinoid Nanoparticles + L-Theanine

Average Onset: 25 minutes
Pieces per package: 20 x 100mg pieces (100mg THC + 10mg CBN + 50mg L-Theanine per piece)

What are THC Nanoparticles? Our NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles made from ultra-refined distillate, which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.

#AreYouDŌSD

About this brand

Logo for the brand DŌSD Edibles
DŌSD Edibles
Shop products
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning Nano Bites gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.
