NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble THC & CBN Cannabinoid Nanoparticles + L-Theanine
Average Onset: 25 minutes Pieces per package: 20 x 100mg pieces (100mg THC + 10mg CBN + 50mg L-Theanine per piece)
What are THC Nanoparticles? Our NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles made from ultra-refined distillate, which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning Nano Bites gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.