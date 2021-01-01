Loading…
Logo for the brand dosist

dosist

arouse by dosist - formula pod 200

About this product

arouse by dosist combines the best of the plant’s sensory-enhancing cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help awaken your senses and stimulate your mind naturally.

The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).

Formula good for: sensory enhancement & energy
