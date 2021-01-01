dosist
arouse thc-plus by dosist - formula pod 200
Product rating:
About this product
arouse thc-plus by dosist is a balanced blend of high potency cannabis designed to deliver a feeling of stimulation and clarity.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: stimulation & focus
