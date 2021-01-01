dosist
calm by dosist - formula pod 200
About this product
calm by dosist combines the best of the plant’s relaxing cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help relax your mind and body naturally.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: relaxation, anxiety & tension release
