dosist

calm by dosist - formula pod 200

About this product

calm by dosist combines the best of the plant’s relaxing cannabinoids and botanical terpenes into one targeted formulation to help relax your mind and body naturally.

The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).

Formula good for: relaxation, anxiety & tension release
