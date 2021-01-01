dosist
relax thc-plus by dosist - formula pod 200
About this product
relax thc-plus by dosist is a tranquil blend of high potency cannabis designed to deliver a feeling of ease and relaxation.
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: tranquility & restfulness
The dosist™ formula pod contains 200 doses/500mg and is part of the dose pen™ rechargeable system. It works exclusively with the dose controller (sold separately).
Formula good for: tranquility & restfulness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!