Double Bear Live Sugar is a type of cannabis concentrate that is made using a technique that uses freshly harvested cannabis and freezes it to sub critical temperatures to help preserve the terpene profile. The extracted thca is left to crystallize and separate from the terpene solution. We then mix the terpene solution that has separated with the crystals once they have finished their crystallization process. This sugar consistency leaves us with a more robust terpene profile than other "sugar" concentrates, with a clear THCa high and a good flavor that will linger on your taste budz.



