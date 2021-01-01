Down to Earth
Acid Mix 4-3-6
Down To Earth™ Acid Mix 4-3-6 is a fertilizer blended for plants that thrive in a low pH soil like blueberries and raspberries, rhododendrons, azaleas, hydrangeas, evergreen trees and shrubs. To encourage lush flowers and fruit, apply DTE™ Acid Mix 4-3-6 in early spring for vegetative growth and again when blooms appear. Fall applications promote root growth and boost resistance to extreme winter temperatures.
