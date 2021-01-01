Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Down to Earth

Down to Earth

AZOMITE® Granular

About this product

Down To Earth™ AZOMITE®, the “A to Z of Minerals Including Trace Elements,” is a natural trace mineral product formed from the dust of an ancient volcano in central Utah. DTE™ AZOMITE® can improve root system growth, crop yields, quality and flavors. This granulated grade is ideal for blending with other fertilizer materials or amendments as a trace mineral resource to help meet plant nutritional needs. It can be applied directly or in combination with composts, fertilizers, manures or soil inoculants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!