About this product

Down To Earth™ AZOMITE®, the “A to Z of Minerals Including Trace Elements,” is a natural trace mineral product formed from the dust of an ancient volcano in central Utah. DTE™ AZOMITE® can improve root system growth, crop yields, quality and flavors. This granulated grade is ideal for blending with other fertilizer materials or amendments as a trace mineral resource to help meet plant nutritional needs. It can be applied directly or in combination with composts, fertilizers, manures or soil inoculants.